Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Tuesday has placed under-suspension two station house officers on charges of corruption and poor performance, informed a police spokesman. The suspended police officers were identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Afzal, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Wah Saddar and SI Waqas Safeer, SHO PS Westridge, he added. Departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the two police officers by the city police chief besides reverting SI Muhammad Afzal to rank of ASI. According to him, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari received complaint against SI/SHO PS Wah Saddar Muhammad Afzal that he is involved in corruption and had failed in controlling crime in his jurisdiction. During inquiry, he said, SHO was found guilty and CPO ordered his suspension. He said SI was also reverted to rank of ASI by the CPO as major punishment. The spokesman further said that CPO also removed SHO PS Westridge SI Waqas Safeer for his failure in combating crime in his areas.