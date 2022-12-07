Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated that defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and there won’t be any space for peace spoilers. “Defence of the country is supreme and there won’t be any space for peace spoilers. No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard earned gains of the war against terror made thus far,” said the Army Chief while interacting with officers and men of the Armed Forces during his visit to Tirah Valley, Khyber district, yesterday. According to a statement issued by the ISPR Directorate here, the Army Chief spent a day with forward troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border. During the visit, Gen Asim Munir was briefed by the field commander about the operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime.The COAS praised the troops for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty. He said that the State’s writ has been established due to the innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces. “Our fight against terrorism will continue at all costs with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” the COAS reiterated. Later, the Army Chief visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid floral wreath to pay homage to the martyrs. On the occasion, the COAS was also briefed about operational, training and other matters of the formation including the efforts to create secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly merged districts.