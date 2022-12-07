Share:

LAHORE - Director General Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that a systematic campaign has been launched to eradicate corruption from government institutions and made it clear that no concessions will be made with the corrupt mafia.

He said this during the open court at ACE head office at Farid Court House. Adviser to CM Brig Mossadeq Abbasi was also present.

DG Nadeem Sarwar said that the third open court has been held in 3 months in which more than 30 complaints have been received which were related to government institutions. Orders were issued on the spot to address these complaints, he added.

To further improve the trap-raid system, 100 cameras and as many listening devices will also be provided to the officers in the same month so that video and audio pieces of evidence can be provided in the courts in a better way, he said.

For the first time in history, action under 182 of CrPC has been initiated against those who file false complaints and legal action has been taken against 42 persons for filing false complaints within a month.