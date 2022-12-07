Share:

Pakistan is on the path to 62 million diabetics by 2045. This is now an established fact that sugary drinks are a threat to the public health and economy. Non-communicable diseases especially diabetes and heart diseases are increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan. We should take immediate policy measures including increasing taxes on sugary drinks to prevent further losses.

This was reiterated by Dr. Shazia Soomro, while addressing a dialogue among health professionals and parliamentarians on world diabetes day 2022. The dialogue was attended by parliamentarians, health professionals, civil society and media. The guests included MNA Dr. Nisar Cheema, MNA Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Saba Amjad, CEO heart file, Mr. Munawar Hussain, Consultant Food Policy Program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator, civil society representatives, health professionals and journalists.

The consultant food policy program at the Global Health Advocacy Incubator said that “Pakistan has the 3rd highest burden of diabetes worldwide with 33 million people living with the disease. In addition, Pakistan is the world’s number 1 country with the fastest growth of diabetes over the last one decade. If no immediate policy measures are taken, the number of people living with diabetes will increase to 62 million in Pakistan by 2045.” He further added: “the cost of diabetes management in 2021 reached to USD 2640 million in Pakistan which is a serious consequence on the economy. Increased consumption of sugary drinks is among the major contributors to the rapid spread of diabetes. The research proved that increasing tax on sugary drinks is an evidence based strategy to reduce their consumption, obesity and diabetes.

While addressing the workshop, Dr. Nisar Cheema said that one of the major causes of an alarming increase in NCDs in Pakistan is our unhealthy food choices. If government does not take effective policy actions immediately like imposing heavy taxes on SSBs to reduce their consumption, then we will have a severe challenge to our public health. MNA Dr. Samina Matloob said, that as a doctor, she understands that SSBs are a threat to public health. She will be raising her voice in the assembly for implementation of higher taxes on these drinks. We are facing a short fall in revenue especially for people affected in recent floods. We agree that we should impose taxes on SSBs and help the affected people.

PANAH’s General Secretary Mr. Sana Ullah Ghumman said that that high consumption of sugary drinks is an increasing threat to our entire health system. He said that PIDE estimated Rs. 428 billion as cost of obesity in 2015. Similarly, as per International Diabetes Federation, the annual cost of managing diabetes in Pakistan has been increased to USD 2640 million in 2021. He added that IMF, FBR and Ministry of Finance should consider increasing taxes on sugary drinks on priority as this could help save lives and generate revenue for Pakistan.

Dr. Shazia Sobia Soomro, Parliamentary Secretary at Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that world diabetes days is reminding us about the facts about the rapid spread of diseases in Pakistan. Her ministry will take all possible measures to prevent diabetes. The import of the raw materials or drugs for diabetes is already a challenge for our economy. Taxing sugary drinks should be a priority strategy for Ministry of Finance and she will send her recommendations to the Finance Minister soon.

KHAID SHAIKH,

Islamabad.