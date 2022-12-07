Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made his decision and dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is likely in the next few days.

Talking to media flanked by party leaders Sheerin Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar, he said that the PTI chairman had summoned a meeting of party’s senior leadership in which the PTI leadership has given Imran Khan the right to dissolve assemblies.

The PTI vice chairman said Imran Khan took everyone into confidence about his decision during the meeting, adding that the only solution to the country’s problems was holding snap polls.

The former foreign minister went on to say that it is the decision of the government if they wants to give priority to its own interests over the country by not holding snap elections that could further sick country.

We want that the process of elections gets completed in Punjab and K-P before Ramazan, he added.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan s desire is not to delay the dissolution of assemblies and everyone has supported his position, adding that the incumbent government has no plan as it has lost the confidence of the business class.

“There is no investment, the economy is on downward trend, adding that the stance of Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar is before everyone.”