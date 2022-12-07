Share:

Education is a basic need for every citizen. In Pakistan there are many problems related to education. I want to discuss some of these problems. Education is the strength of the country. However, the literacy rate in Pakistan is 58%, which is not quite good.

In schools, students treat teachers unfairly and overwork them quite a lot. Teachers are the backbone of the education system. However, these days’ teachers lack the skills to be effective for students. There is also the rise of corporal punishment in schools. Likewise, they do not use new methods and strategies and there is a lack of cleanness in the schools.

In rural areas, schools tend to become play-grounds for teachers and students. There has also been a rise in bullying between students and an increase of favoritism. There is also a lack of resources like books, libraries and physical facilities. In school, classes are over-crowded. They should build more and more schools with less fees so that it is affordable for everyone. The government should solve these problems so our country can prosper. Likewise, the higher the literacy rate, the higher chances to flourish.

HIFZA SAJJAD,

Lahore.