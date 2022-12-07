Share:

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo and Remington Pharma qualified for the semifinals by winning their respective matches played on the eighth day of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Pants here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. The most exciting match of the day was played between Remington Pharma and Remounts and after a tough contest, the former won the thriller by 11½-10. Team Remounts was enjoying an 8-2 lead by the end of the second chukker but Hamza Mawaz Khan then turned the tables of the match in the next two chukkers as he continued to score goals one after another and succeeded in smashing in superb six goals. Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed with four and one goal for Remington Pharma, which had a half goal handicap advantage. Remounts players also kept on fighting till the end, but their efforts couldn’t prove vital. Raja Temur Nadeem top-scored for Remounts with five goals while Muhammad Naeem hammered a hat-trick and Major Haseeb Minhas (R) banged in a brace. Meanwhile, FG/Din Polo defeated Salam Polo by 9-3 to qualify for the semifinals. Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Tomas Marin Moreno emerged as heroes of the day for the winning side as they fired in fabulous four goals each while Shah Shamyl Alam struck one. Rulo Trotz scored all the three goals for Salam Polo. Earlier, Master Paints/Newage Cables edged past DS Polo/ Barry’s by a narrow margin of 9½-9. Juan Cruz Greguol played a hero’s role as he hammered excellent eight goals while Adnan Jalil Azam hit one goal for the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage. For the losing side, Rulo Trotz thrashed in eight goals while Nafees Barry struck one. The final league matches will be played today (Wednesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.