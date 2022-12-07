Share:

KARACHI - A first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for inciting the public against a state institu­tion in the metropolis — the latest in the series of cases lodged against him. A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the FIR against the PTI leader at the Brigade Police Station in the metropolis. As per the FIR, Gill, during an address, had held former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for strip­ping and torturing PTI Sena­tor Azam Khan Swati in custo­dy. The complainant said that he was using his mobile when he watched a video featuring Gill, which was widely broad­casted by electronic media and went viral on social media. “How is it possible that with­out [the former army chief’s] instructions [...] Azam Swati was stripped naked and tor­tured,” the FIR quoted Gill as saying. By using these words, the PTI leader incited the gen­eral public against the former army chief and other military officers, said the plaintiff. Gill tried to harm the respect and reputation of the former army chief, read the FIR.