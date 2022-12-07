Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on three-day official visit to Indonesia and Singapore today.

In Indonesia, the Foreign Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Retno Marsudi and attend 15th Bali Democracy Forum and International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education.

At the Bali Democracy Forum, he will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to democratic values and the importance of democracy in responding to modern day challenges.

At the International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education, he will highlight Pakistan’s efforts for lasting peace and development in Afghanistan, including the importance of equal access to education for all segments of society.

In Singapore, the Foreign Minister will hold a meeting with his Singaporian counterpart Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and also call on President HalimahYacob.

He will discuss a wide spectrum of bilateral relations during these meetings.