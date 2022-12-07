Share:

LAHORE - The funeral prayers of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Asim Ali and Con­stable Shahid Arshad Ali who were martyred in an encounter with alleged dacoits on Mon­day night at Shamkey Bhattiyan, Manga Man­di area, were offered at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday.

Capital City Police Of­ficer (CCPO) Lahore Gh­ulam Mahmood Dogar, Additional IG Investi­gation Punjab Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Op­erations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investi­gation Athar Esmael, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, CTO Dr Asad Ejaz, SSPs, divisional SPs, brothers and other family members of the martyred police per­sonnel and a large num­ber of police officers and Jawans attended the funeral prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of ASI Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali on the occa­sion, whereas, a contin­gent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred constable.