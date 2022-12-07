LAHORE - The funeral prayers of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali who were martyred in an encounter with alleged dacoits on Monday night at Shamkey Bhattiyan, Manga Mandi area, were offered at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Additional IG Investigation Punjab Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Esmael, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, CTO Dr Asad Ejaz, SSPs, divisional SPs, brothers and other family members of the martyred police personnel and a large number of police officers and Jawans attended the funeral prayers.
Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of ASI Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali on the occasion, whereas, a contingent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred constable.