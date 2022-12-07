Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 100 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs163,900 against its sale at Rs164,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs140,518 compared to Rs140,604 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs128,808 against its sale at Rs128,886, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,780 and Rs1,526.06, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 and was traded at $1,775, against its sale at $1,794, the association reported.