Share:

KARACHI- Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Associations Tuesday urged the government to release the vegetable containers stuck at the Karachi port. Containers loaded with onions and garlic are stuck at the Karachi port as the commercial banks have refused to provide clearing documents to the importers. The worth of stuck vegetables is said to be $5.5 million. The association has said delay in clearance of the vegetable containers will ultimately result in a price hike in the market. The government has been urged by the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association to ensure immediate clearance of the imported onion and garlic.