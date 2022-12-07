Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the Test series against England due to a gradeII strain in right quad. The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day’s play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman. The scans and the subsequent assessment by PCB medical staff concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain. Haris would now travel to Lahore to begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.