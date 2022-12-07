Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Minister for health and Finance Taimur saleem Jhagra on Tuesday informed the Kp assembly that the facility of health card is still being extended in the province. The service was suspended in 48 hospitals as those were not following the policy, he added. The minister these views while responding to the question of humera Khatoon of Jamaat-e-Islami during Question hour chaired by speaker Mushtaq ahmad Ghani. Taimur Jhagra said that the provincial government was providing health facilities to the masses and would not suspend it. he said that 32 new hospitals would be added to health cards, similarly, there are more than 180 hospitals in the province and more than 1000 hospitals in the whole country where the people of Kp can use health cards. The minister informed the house that utilisation of health card has already started in merged districts of the province. Jhagra said that after approval of the rules regarding contract doctors, the shortage of doctors would be fulfilled in the DHOs. Meanwhile, the opposition demanded representation of the province in pakistan Cricket Board (pCB) to promote cricket in Kp. ahmad Kundi of ppp on his question said that pTI, especially Imran Khan, believes in promotion of sports, but there is no facility for first-class cricket in Kp. he said that six players in the national cricket team belong to Khyber pakhtunkhwa, so we should have membership in the governing body for better representation of the province. Kp Minister Taj Muhammad Tarand said that four first-class matches were played in abbottabad in 2019-20. he said that three grade-I cricket stadiums including Arbab Niaz Cricket stadium and hayatabad sports Complex peshawar are under construction. The question of shagufta Malik of aNp was referred to the relevant committee for not providing details regarding cases of killing of eunuchs during last ten years in the province. The house also passed the Bank of Khyber (amendment) Bill, 2022 and tabled the Kp Universities (amendment) Bill, 2022 in the house. Later, the speaker adjourned the assembly proceeding to meet again at 1400 hours on Friday.