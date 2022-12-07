Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, presented cheques of Rs. 26.5 million as annual grant to Hyderabad Press Club.

According to a handout issued here the provincial minister handed over to Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) a cheque of annual grant of Rs.25 million and another cheque of Rs.11.5 million for payment of taxes of Hyderabad Press Club Journalist’s Colony. President HPC Lala Rehman Samoon, General Secretary Hameedur Rehman and senior journalist Ali Hassan received the cheques. Secretary Sindh Information Department Imran Atta Soomro, Director Admin Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu and Regional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari were also present at the occasion.

Sharjeel Memon hands over annual grant cheques to Sukkur, Mirpurkhas Press Clubs

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon handed over annual grants cheques to Sukkur and Mirpurkhas Press Clubs as well as Sukkur Union of Journalists. The provincial minister presented Rs. 5 million each to the Sukkur Press Club, Mirpurkhas Press Club, and Sukkur Union of Journalists. The cheques of Sukkur Press Club and Sukkur Union of Journalists were received by PFUJ Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan, President SUJ Saleem Sahito and President Sukkur Press Club Shahzad Tabani. President MirpurKhas Press club Nazeer Panhwar, Atif Baloch General Secretary, Shaukat Panhwar and Wahid Pehlwani members Governing Body received the cheque for Press Club Mirpurkhas.