HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has said that the status of Hyderabad city as metropolitan would be decided after population census. According to last census, the population of Hyderabad was recorded as 2.2 million while the population of over five million is required to get the status of metropolitan city, he informed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday. The meeting which reviewed the civic issues being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad. The Commissioner said that all out efforts were being made to identify and resolve the issues being faced by the citizens adding that the concerned departments have received the task to identify the issues and submit recommendations for addressing the basic demands of the citizens. About the demand of the provision of funds for completion of city survey work of all talukas of Hyderabad, the Commissioner informed that hurdles being faced in early completion of city survey will be reported to Senior Member Board of Revenue so that the process could be completed at the earliest. The participants of the meeting suggested to dissolve Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) and form a full fledge Water Board in order to ensure resolving the basic issue under Public-Private Partnership.