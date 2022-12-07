Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed resentment over efforts for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui detained in the US.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s sister Fauzia Siddiqui appeared before the court.

During proceedings, the IHC expressed resentment over the efforts made by the authorities for Aafia’s release and further directed the authorities to raise the issue with American Ambassador in Pakistan.

Giving his remarks, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan said that “They want to see how American Ambassador in Pakistan reacts to the matter.”

The foreign ministry presented their report on the case, to which Justice Ejaz observed that no progress has been made after October 17.

Speaking to the representative of the foreign minister, the judge said that the foreign secretary should be summoned and tell the court that you cannot do anything, hence the case should be dismissed.

The foreign ministry representative told the court that mercy petition is still pending with the US President s office. We are also using diplomatic channel in this regard, he added.

The court inquired if they had written a letter to American Justice Department inquiring about Dr Aafia’s mental and physical health. He further asked if Pakistani Ambassador in the US could assist.

The court while ordering foreign ministry representative to submit report with Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary’s signature in the court and adjourned the hearing till January 20.