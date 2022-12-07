LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday held consultative meetings with the local party leaders from Lahore and adjoining districts to take them into confidence over the party decision to dissolve the two provincial assemblies where the party is in power. Imran Khan directed them to start preparation for the elections which can be held in March next year.
He also asked them to initiate door-to-door campaigns to prepare for the elections and spread the message of party’s campaign to achieve true freedom. The presidents and general secretaries of 11 towns of Lahore district called on Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence. He instructed them to set up awareness camps in every town to send across the message of true freedom. President PTI Lahore and the general secretary briefed the party chairman regarding the existing organizationstructure up to the union council and block code level in the towns of Lahore. The chairman directed the party office-bearers to speed up work of party’s organization. According to a party communique, discussions were also held on the rising inflation, declining economy and the movement against human rights violations.
Chairman Imran Khan appreciated excellent performance of the organization of Lahore district and directed them to continue the work with enthusiasm. Meanwhile, on the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the West Punjab region of Tehreek-e-Insaf has been created to strengthen the party’s organizational structure. A notification in this regard was issued by party’s Central Secretary General Asad Umar. West Punjab region will include Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.Faizullah Kamuka has been appointed as the President of Tehreek-e-Insaaf West Punjab while Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal will perform the duties of General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf West Punjab.