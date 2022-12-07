Share:

LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tues­day held consultative meetings with the local party leaders from Lahore and adjoining districts to take them into confidence over the party deci­sion to dissolve the two provincial assemblies where the party is in power. Imran Khan directed them to start preparation for the elec­tions which can be held in March next year.

He also asked them to initiate door-to-door campaigns to pre­pare for the elections and spread the message of party’s campaign to achieve true freedom. The pres­idents and general secretaries of 11 towns of Lahore district called on Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence. He instructed them to set up awareness camps in ev­ery town to send across the mes­sage of true freedom. President PTI Lahore and the general secre­tary briefed the party chairman re­garding the existing organization­structure up to the union council and block code level in the towns of Lahore. The chairman directed the party office-bearers to speed up work of party’s organization. According to a party communique, discussions were also held on the rising inflation, declining economy and the movement against human rights violations.

Chairman Imran Khan appreci­ated excellent performance of the organization of Lahore district and directed them to continue the work with enthusiasm. Meanwhile, on the instructions of PTI Chair­man Imran Khan, the West Punjab region of Tehreek-e-Insaf has been created to strengthen the party’s organizational structure. A noti­fication in this regard was issued by party’s Central Secretary Gen­eral Asad Umar. West Punjab re­gion will include Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.Faizullah Kamu­ka has been appointed as the Presi­dent of Tehreek-e-Insaaf West Pun­jab while Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal will perform the duties of General Secretary of Tehreek-e-In­saf West Punjab.