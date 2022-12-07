Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday asked K Electric to lay off power load-shedding at water supply and drainage pumping stations of Karachi. He was chairing a meeting with officials of K-Electric that was attended by administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Senator Yousuf Baloch, Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakr Madani, Chief Executive Officer KE Maonis Alvi, and others.

In the meeting, discussions were held to reduce the duration of load-shedding in Karachi, especially Lyari, Kemari, Baldia and other areas, and devise mechanism for providing relief to consumers.

Imtiaz Sheikh instructed the K-Electric to reduce load-shedding in Lyari and adjoining areas and for setting up camps in the areas to solve the problems of the consumers at the earliest. He said that load-shedding should not be carried out at pumping stations of water supply and sewage drainage systems so that a smooth supply of drinking water and drainage of sewage could be made possible.