KARACHI-Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Tuesday warned that the de-seating proceedings might be adopted against the members who regularly remained absent, if they failed to turn up to attend the ongoing session of the provincial assembly.

Currently, the Sindh Assembly was discussing one-point agenda on devastation caused by unprecedented monsoon rains due to climate change that led to subsequent flooding and the relief efforts taken by the provincial government amidst lack of interest from both sides of the aisle as hardly 60 out of 168 lawmakers attended the sitting on Tuesday.

Many ministers were amongst those members who either did not turn up or so far distanced themselves from the discussion.

The lack of interest by the members irked the Speaker who warned them of initiating action. “I don’t see much interest from members. This (lack of interest) may prove to be very costly,” Speaker Durrani told while hinting at approaching the Election Commission of Pakistan against the members.

“Members turn up only once to mark their attendance for the entire session,” he added. The Speaker expressed his displeasure that the members were not willing to attend the session despite it was summoned after a gap of almost four months.

Earlier, the lawmakers resumed debating on the adjournment motion with treasury hailing the provincial government for ‘timely and effective’ measures to cope with the floods and opposition taking a jibe for lack of action by the government. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member Mangla Sharma said that flood or rain are all natural calamities which cannot be prevented but the losses can be reduced through proper planning. “At this time, all the people in the affected areas are worried. People kept standing in queues, but they did not get relief materials,” she said while asking as to what measures were adopted to save people in the future.

Grand Democratic Alliance’s Shaheryar Khan Mahar said that Khairpur and Faizganj were still submerged into the water. He alleged that the provincial government was still carrying out malpractice.

“The Sindh government is responsible for all this disaster,” he said. The GDA lawmaker said that 93 people died in his constituency in Shikarpur. “The Chief Minister used to say that there were 86,000 tents but why were they not found?,” he asked. Nida Khuhro of Pakistan Peoples Partys in her speech that 33 million people had been affected in Sindh. She said that there was no example of flood disaster in the province.

“The houses that were destroyed belonged to the poor. Sindh government has provided enough relief to people and is still taking measures for their rehabilitation,” she said.

PTI’s Arslan Taj said that the Meteorological department had warned about the unprecedented rains earlier in March this year.