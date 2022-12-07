Share:

Peshawar - a progress review meeting of the Tourism Department on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair disclosed that the tendering of Integrated Tourism Zones at four different locations in Khyber pakhtunkhwa will be completed soon. The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing reforms in the department, development projects in the tourism sector and the progress on the decisions made during the last meeting. additionally, a road show/ investor conference will be held in Karachi this month, followed by roadshows in Lahore and Islamabad to attract investment in the tourism sector. The participants were informed that the feasibility study has been completed for Boyun ski resorts and hund park under the public-private partnership mode, while the master plan for hund park has also been finalized. It was also told that 329 informational sign boards have been installed at various spots in the province for the convenience of tourists. The participants of the meeting were apprised that Khyber pakhtunkhwa has secured the first position in the Lok Virsa festival held in Islamabad recently. speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Khyber pakhtunkhwa has tremendous tourism potential which can be used to overcome unemployment. The government is working to improve the existing tourist spots besides developing new ones to attract local and international tourists. For this purpose, several projects have been initiated for the construction of approach roads to tourist destinations. alongside providing facilities, tourism police have been put in place for the security and safety of national and international tourists. principal secretary to Chief Minister amjad ali Khan, secretary Tourism Tahir Orakzai, Director General Khyber pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism authority and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.