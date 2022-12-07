Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding an inquiry into the audio leaks about controversial US cipher, which the former prime minister claims played an instrumental role in his ouster. The premier investigation agency is investigating the audio leak purportedly featuring Imran, PTI leaders, and a top government officer who were discussing the cipher in the clip. In the clip which surfaced in September, the PTI chief, his principal secretary Azam Khan and ex-minister Asad Umar could be heard discussing how to “play” with the cipher to give the impression of a “foreign conspiracy” and “build a narrative”