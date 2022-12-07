Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has expressed its discontentment on the performance of provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs). The committee was of the view that the federal government spared all its resources; however, the relief could not reach the flood-affected people. The Committee decided to call heads of provincial disaster management authorities in its next meeting to discuss the neglect. The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat made these directions while it met here on Tuesday with Ms. Kishwer Zahra, MNA in the chair. Member Administration PDMA apprised the Committee about the relief and rehabilitation activity carried out in the flood-affected areas. He informed that 32 districts in Balochistan, 17 districts in KhyberPakhtunkhwa, 3 in Punjab and 9 and 5 Districts in Gilgit- Baltistan and State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir respectively were declared calamity hit. As per information gathered through PDMAs, GBDMA and AJ&KDMA, 1739 people died whereas 12876 people were reported injured. Apprising the Committee about the damages caused to public infrastructure, private property and livestock, the Member NDMA said that 13,115 km of roads and 439 bridges were damaged whereas 2048789 houses were damaged partially or fully. He further informed that joint surveys for damage assessment for calculation of financial impact of the losses was in progress and would be completed soon. He said that after the data compilation, the govt would announce rehabilitation packages. The Representative of Finance Division apprised the committee that Rs.18 billion had been released to NDMA besides disbursal of Rs.70 billion to the flood-affected people through BISP. He further said that Kissan Package comprising 16 different components have been approved by the ECC and would be announced after ratification by the federal cabinet.