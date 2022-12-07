Share:

Peshawar - The proper use of one’s vote is the guarantee of the development of the country and society, said the District Election Commissioner Umar Khan while sharing his views with media on the eve of National Voters Day at district headquarters Ghalanai on Tuesday. Voting is a national sacred trust. The vote should be respected. It shouldn’t be treated as a piece of paper. Rather, it is a great power and trust; which can transform a nation’s destiny is altered. At the same time, it creates various national citizens, who play a significant part in the development of the nation’s laws and constitution, he said.