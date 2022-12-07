Share:

The National Voters’ Day was observed on Wednesday in Muzaffargarh to highlight the importance of vote and to encourage people, especially youth and women and transgender ,to participate in the electoral process.

The day is marked in commemoration of the first general elections in Pakistan held on this day in 1970.

The District Election Commission office in Muzaffragarh in collaboration with Social Youth Council of Patriots (SYCOP),a non-government organization( NGO) organised debates, social activities, media programmes, conferences and seminars.

The speakers including District Election Commissioner Syed Tayyab Bukhari and (SYCOP) representative Omme Kulsoom Sial urged major greater participation of people in the electoral process.

They stressed that the youth to not only participate in the electoral process but also focuses on the fact that the right to vote is a basic right. Later, a walk was staged to highlight the day.