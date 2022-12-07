Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has ruled out the possibility of US sanctions on Pakistan for buying Russian oil, and said the entire Europe is purchasing gas from Russia but no embargoes have been imposed on them. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was only talking about the purchase of Russian oil, there was nothing tangible in this regard, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said while talking to media persons after panel discussion titled: Energy Corridors: CASA 1000, on the second day of 25th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). “There are minutes of our conversation with Russia,” the minister said, adding, there are no minutes in the file to support the PTI claim of discussing oil purchase from Russia. When a country’s prime minister talks with the president of a country, the minutes of the meeting is recorded in the file, the minister explained. The Russian ambassador to Pakistan also denied the PTI claim of discussing oil purchase, and said they had discussed gas pipeline. “We have given the date, we told you we are working, finalizing the details of the oil purchase and it will be shared with you by around January 20,” the minister asserted. When asked about the possibility of US embargos on Pakistan over oil purchase deal with Russia, the Minister said, “I don’t think so, the entire Europe is purchasing gas from Russia, but no sanctions have imposed on anyone.” Earlier speaking at a panel discussion Dr Musadik said that the government is committed to completing the CASA-1000 and other clean energy projects as this would help save the future of next generation.