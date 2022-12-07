Share:

LAHORE - PAF White clinched the coveted trophy by defeating PAF Blue 5½-5 in the exciting final of the 31st Chief of the Air Staff Challenge Cup Polo Tournament played at the lush green Islamabad Polo Club. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and handed over the coveted trophy of CAS Challenge Polo Cup to the winning team. The Air Chief congratulated the winners and appreciated the club management for the successful conduct of the event. The CAS also emphasized upon the significance of sports for the improvement of psychomotor skills and physical health of the youth. PAF Sports Control Committee in collaboration with Islamabad Polo Club management organized the 31st Chief of the Air Staff Challenge Cup Polo Tournament 2022, which commenced from November 28, 2022. With all the domestic stars of the game in action in the incomparable setting of Islamabad Polo Club stunning grounds, situated in the heart of the capital, the tournament draws in polo aficionados from all over Pakistan. Six polo teams including PAF Blue, PAF White, Asean, ASC Rizvi, ASC Ahmed Khan and ASC Vaulters participated in the mega event. Diplomats, high ranking civil and military officials along with polo enthusiasts witnessed the final. PAF regularly contributes in nation building efforts by organizing such tournaments.