Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said potential areas of cooperation between the agriculture universities of Pakistan and the United States and interventions needed to optimise agricultural yields through the introduction of weather resistant and climate resilient seeds.

Talking to Head of Department of Geographical Sciences, University of Maryland Professor Matthew Hansen in Washington he said recent momentum in Pak-US relations has provided an opportunity to further strengthen Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector".

He underlined the need for more research on GMO as well as food and cash crops. He requested Professor Hansen to help develop university to university partnerships to carry out research on advanced crop monitoring in Pakistan.

Professor Hansen said that through a project titled "Global Agricultural Monitoring (GLAM) Project" funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, the University of Maryland has provided technical assistance to build the capacity of Pakistani statisticians in the application of remote sensing in crop area estimation. Under the project, the University of Maryland launched research to estimate wheat yield, and subsequently build the capacity of relevant Pakistani institutions.

Professor Hansen said that he was already engaged with Dr. Iqrar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, and welcomed the collaboration between the two universities. He plans to discuss this in detail during his visit to Pakistan in January 2023.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Professor Hansen for his support and valuable partnership, and assured him of the Government of Pakistan’s continued support in building linkages between Pakistan’s universities and the University of Maryland.