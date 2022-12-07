Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pablo Tettamanti, Vice Foreign Minister of Republic of Argentina on Tuesday said climate change was a global challenge and all countries of the world should unite together to tackle this challenge. He made these remarks in a meeting with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani at Parliament House. Ambassador of Argentina was also present in the meeting. Pablo Tettamanti Vice Foreign Minister of Republic of Argentina appreciated the warm welcome extended to him in Pakistan. He also praised the beautiful weather and abundance of natural beauty in Pakistan. He expressed his solidarity with people of Pakistan in the wake of devastating impacts of recent flash floods.