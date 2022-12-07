Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the historic Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya by Hindu zealots. “The occasion is a sad reminder of the growing anti-Muslim frenzy in India ever since. We condemn the ongoing construction of a Hindu temple on the site of the demolished mosque, and the acquittal of the criminals responsible for its destruction,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. Hindu supremacist groups in India are demanding conversion of some other mosques into temples, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. These demands might lead to more tragedies like that of Babri Mosque. There is a persistent assault on the religious freedoms of the Indian Muslims. The ruling party in India continues to incite hysteria and hatred against Muslims. “As also demanded by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation through its various pronouncements, we call upon the Government of India to ensure that the Babri Mosque is rebuilt on its original site and the criminals responsible for its destruction are awarded befitting punishment,” the spokesperson said.