ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that Pakistan is meeting its external financial obligations and has recently repaid a $1 billion bond. Finance Minister said this during important meetings with the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner along with UNDP Consultant Sir Michael Barber and Ambassador of the United Stated of America to Pakistan Donald Blome. Finance minister extended his warm welcome to the British high commissioner and UNDP Consultant Sir Michael Barber and apprised them of the overall economic outlook of the country. The finance minister also shared the on-going post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation programme and shared that overall reconstruction and rehabilitation phase is going to take 5-7 FY. It was also mentioned that present government has a comprehensive and pragmatic programme in terms of revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations. The British high commissioner commended the practical measures being undertaken by the present government and offered all possible help from the British government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic impacts of post-flood crisis. The finance minister thanked the British high commissioner for his cooperation and support. Meanwhile, Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United Stated of America to Pakistan has also called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar. The finance minister apprised Donald Blome of the on-going post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects being undertaken by the present government. The finance minister apprised the US ambassador about the government’s comprehensive and pragmatic plans in terms of revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations. Donald Blome reciprocated same sentiments on bilateral relations between United States of America and Pakistan. He acknowledged the huge level of economic losses being faced by Pakistan due to flood crisis and shared that US government stands with Pakistan in such testing times. The finance minister commended the support of United States and stated that US has always been a great support to Pakistan during tough times. The finance minister shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations. Meanwhile, Nong Rong, Ambassador of China, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. The finance minister welcomed the ambassador of Republic of China and shared that China and Pakistan have strong bilateral ties in a number of economic avenues. The finance minister expressed grief on the sad demise of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, and said that it is a great loss for China as well as for Pakistan as Zemin was a great friend of Pakistan. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation programme being undertaken by the current government. The finance minister commended the support of Chinese government in these hard times.