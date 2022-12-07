Share:

“Pearl Harbor caused our Nation to wholeheartedly commit to winning World War II, changing the course of our nation’s history and the world’s future.”

–Joe Baca

On December 7, 1941, a Japanese dive bomber appeared out of the clouds above Oahu and descended upon the US naval base at Pearl Harbor. He was followed by 360 more warplanes that launched an attack which proved to be a critical blow to the US and drew it into WW2. At the time, the US’ diplomatic relations with Japan were breaking down and President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his advisors were aware of the possibility of a Japanese attack. Despite this, no measures were taken to increase security at important naval bases, including Pearl Harbor. Even during the time of the attack, a flight of B-17s was expected from the US and no one sounded the alarm of the incoming Japanese forces. This meant that the attack was as surprising as it was devastating.