Peshawar - provincial Disaster Management authority (pDMa) under the guidance of the relief, rehabilitation and settlement Department, Khyber pakhtunkhwa has prepared the winter Contingency plan for 2022-23 to cope with various natural hazards which the provinces face during the winter season. winter threats of extremely low temperatures, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides flash floods, and seismic activity throughout the mountainous north and west are among the natural hazards highlighted in the plan. according to pDMa Director General sharif hussain, the development of the winter Contingency plan began in the middle of October 2022 with the participation of all federal stakeholders, provincial line departments, district administration, and development partners. Digital tools for data gathering, including details about district/sector-specific risks and vulnerability profiles, hazard impact, damages, and compensation paid, as well as resource mapping, need assessment, and coordination developed and shared with all stakeholders. providing the province’s comprehensive district profile of winter threats, the winter Contingency plan 2022–23 also includes each district’s Composite risk score, calculated based on risks to which the districts are susceptible. It also outlines the corresponding hazards that are involved with it and the approximate population that would be most exposed in the event of any catastrophic scenario. This province is vulnerable to a variety of winter dangers, including heavy snowfall, extremely low temperatures, cold waves, avalanches, landslides, intense rains, fog, and smog. with an eye toward these potential risks, each district identifies vulnerable areas and creates a winter contingency plan that details all of the available resources and the corresponding response, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of various departments in the event of any adverse circumstances. For instance, the heavy snowfall in the upper regions of Malakand and hazara disrupts daily life, blocks roads, collapses homes and buildings, and creates a scarcity of supplies and commodities. similarly, low temperatures and cold waves increase acute respiratory Infection (arI) diseases. Based on the composite risk index, extremely particular problems, dangers, and risks for each district have been mapped in the current contingency plan. The number of people affected by the floods this year has been taken into account while evaluating each district’s susceptibility. based on historical information about the occurrences and damages, the population impacted by floods, and scientific interpolation of weather factors. Based on the hazard and its challenges, the districts have been categorized into very high, high, medium and lowrisk districts. The plan is a stakeholders’ inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of plans and resources and hazards analysis to determine the likely relief caseload as a planning assumption. Contingency plan