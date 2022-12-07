Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continued consultations with key government coalition partners on the prevailing political situation in the country, particularly in KP and Punjab. President Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday. They discussed the political and overall situation of the country, and with particular reference to the threat by PTI chief Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies. According to sources, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman assured his party’s full cooperation to the prime minister in politically handling PTI chief Imran Khan.