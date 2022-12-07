Share:

To discuss the most recent developments in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet for tomorrow (Thursday).

The federal cabinet will meet at Prime Minister House tomorrow at 4:30 p.m to discuss the political and economic state of the nation and there will be a consultation on the JIT issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will speak with the ministers of the allied parties over key issues during the federal cabinet meeting.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned the federal cabinet meeting on November 30to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet discussed a five-point agenda during the meeting.

According to the agenda, political and economic situation of the country was also discussed in the session, while the cabinet also briefed on the matters of wheat stock - its demand and supply - and the support price of wheat, while the cancellation of licenses for exploration of oil and gas reserves discussed.

The cabinet also reviewed the summary of the foreign office regarding the Old Chancery Building in Washington.