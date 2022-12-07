Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday searched 18 shops, two hotels and 85 houses on Defence Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station. According to a police spokesman, police launched search operation in different areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station. He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation and searched 85 houses, 18 shops, two hotels, besides checking the particulars of 22 tenants. Over 251 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.