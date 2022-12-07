Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday while urging all stakeholders to solve all problems through talks hoped that the new Army Chief will reduce lack of trust between institutions.

In his interview to a private TV channel on Wednesday, he said that issues it is possible to solve all problems through talks and he want the government and opposition to sit together, while election is the only way for public mandate. “I want the government and opposition to sit together, adding that he has also asked Ishaq Dar for negotiations.”

The President said, “I would have told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan not to quit assembly had he consulted him, adding that there was no doubt that he is the most popular leader right now.”

Regarding Army Chief’s appointment, Alvi said that he consulted with Imran Khan after receiving summary and the appointment was made on merit. Democracy has matured in Pakistan and there is no chance of martial law in Pakistan.

The President also praised Pakistan Army’s decision to remain apolitical and said the decision will help enhance its prestige in the long term.