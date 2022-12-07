Share:

QUETTA - Managing Director Balochistan Education Foundation (BFF) Prof. Sher Zaman on Tuesday said that Private Educational Institutions (PEI) would not be allowed to charge extra fee. Prof Sher Zaman while talking to media said Balochistan Education Foundation that has been entrusted with the role of Balochistan Educational Institutions Registration and Regulatory Authority (BPEIRRA), has so far resolved 574 complaints where parents have been given relief on excessive fee charged by the PEIs. He recalled that after promulgation of BPEIRRA Act, a meeting of the Fee Regulatory Committee attended by all District Education Officers of the prov

ince framed fee rules pertaining to PEIs. “Since PEIs run on the fee being charged by the parents and do not have any other income; however, PEI were urged to give concession to poor students and siblings.” He noted, “The fee rules framed require PEIs to give concession to siblings studying in the same school with 25 percent discount on the 2nd child, 50 percent discount on 3rd child and 75 percent discount on 4th child.” “PEIs were also bound not to increase fee beyond 8% annually and not to charge additional fee from parents,” he maintained. “Private Educational Institutions are bound to follow the BPEIRRA rules,” he said and urged the parents to lodge their complaints,