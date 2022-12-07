Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Prisons transferred Superintendent Adiala Jail Ijaz Asghar here on Tuesday, informed sources. Asad Warraich has been appointed as new Superintendent Adiala Jail, they said. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Home Department Punjab. The newly appointed Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Warraich will assume his charge today (Wednesday). Sources said that Ijaz Asha’s was appointed as Superintendent District Jail Faisalabad by the IGP Punjab Prisons.