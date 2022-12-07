Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab School Cricket Championship 2022 will conclude today (Wednesday) with Lahore’s Dar-e-Arqam taking on Faisalabad’s Divisional Public School in the final here at Gaddafi Stadium. The 40-over match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and will be live-streamed on PCB YouTube channel. The toss will take place at 0930. The winning team will receive PKR 0.3 million, while the runnerup will get PKR 0.2 million. The Punjab School Cricket 2022 began in the second week of September in which 7,920 players had featured and 881 matches were held in three months.