KARACHI - The first lady Samina Arif Alvi, on Tuesday, stressed on collective efforts for bringing change in mental approach towards differently abled persons in society and promoting their inclusion, acceptability and accessibility in all walks of life. She was addressing the graduation ceremony at network of organizations working for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs)Pakistan vocational training institute in which award and certificates were distributed among differently abled students who had completed technical and vocational courses in various trades. Samina Arif Alvi said that it was our collective responsibility to work together for bringing change in society as it was not physical or mental disability that obstructs the growth and prospects of special persons but a limited and discriminative mental approach prevailing in society. She noted that Pakistan had already rectified UN convention on differently abled persons, there were certain laws and policies in place while government and non governmental organizations were working for their facilitation, protection of their rights and promotion of the agenda. However, all the stakeholder needed to focus on ensuring implementation on laws and policies in letter and spirit, further improving relevant policies, enhancing accessibility and a paradigm shift in overall social behaviour to bring the real change so that no one left behind, Samina Alvi maintained.