ISLAMABAD - The Senate House Committee has stressed the need to ensure that all residential units in the Parliament Lodges are occupied by authorised individuals as it sought an occupancy list in the next meeting. The meeting of the Senate House Committee was held at the Parliament Lodges here on Tuesday. The agenda brought to the table included implementation status of recommendations of the Committee made in the meeting held on 8th September, 2022. It also discussed the status of under-construction additional block of Parliament Lodges and progress on maintenance work in family suites as demanded by the Senators. The meeting commenced with reviewing implementation status of the committee recommendations. The issue of Lodge occupancy of non-authorized individuals was raised. The Committee stressed the need to ensure that all residential units are occupied by authorised individuals. It was asserted that an occupancy list be submitted to the Committee in the next meeting. Discussing the status of under-construction additional block of Parliament Lodges, the Committee stressed the need to expedite the work and enquired the reasons for delay. The Committee was informed that the main reason for delay has been the arbitration and non-release of funds. A new PC-1 has been submitted and is currently with the Ministry of Interior which will be forwarded to the Planning Division for further action. Discussing progress on maintenance work in the family suites, the Committee was informed that lack of funds has been the major cause for delayed work. It was stressed that a supplementary grant may be allocated for the completion of pending works at the Lodges. The Committee directed that all payments may be made at the earliest so that pending issues may be resolved. Chaired by Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, the committee meeting was attended by Senator Falak Naz, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Shahdat Awan, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and senior officers from the CDA along with all concerned.