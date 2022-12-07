Share:

Peshawar - The senior school Teachers (ssTs) once again warned the Khyber pakhtunkhwa (Kp) government to fulfil their demand of upgradation as per the commitment and verdict of phC otherwise they would stage a protest on December 26. president ssTs welfare Association KP Zulfiqar ahmed told media here on Tuesday that if the provincial government failed to fulfil their just demands on time, they would go to every extent for their legitimate right of upgradation of SSTs to Scale 17. he said that the protest of ssTs has entered the second phase adding that the upgradation committee including Finance Department, establishment Department, Law Department and education had already approved Scale 17 in april 2021 and recommended to the education secretary to upgrade the ssTs within 2 months, but despite passage of more than a year and a half, the decision was not implemented. he said that no implementation of the decision was creating uncertainty among the ssTs as the upgradation has been done in the rest of the provinces.