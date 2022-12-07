LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over the 120th meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board at 90 Quaid-e-Azam, in which 12-point agenda was considered.
The Board approved the minutes of the 119th meeting and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken. The Board agreed to set up a new Small Industrial Estate in Gujarat. The Planning and Development Department will re-examine the project in the light of the P&D Board’s condition on the project. The board also heard three departmental appeals and formed three committees to investigate the cases after listening to the petitioners. These committees will review the cases and submit their reports in the next meeting of the board.
Senior provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing the meeting said that the establishment of new industrial estates is necessary for the promotion of industries. 24 small industrial estates have been set up across the province.
He said that world class industrial infrastructure is being provided in the industrial estates. Secretary Industries and Commerce Sohail Ashraf, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation Asif Farrukh and board members attended the meeting.