LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over the 120th meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board at 90 Quaid-e-Azam, in which 12-point agenda was considered.

The Board approved the minutes of the 119th meeting and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken. The Board agreed to set up a new Small Industrial Estate in Gu­jarat. The Planning and Develop­ment Department will re-examine the project in the light of the P&D Board’s condition on the project. The board also heard three depart­mental appeals and formed three committees to investigate the cases after listening to the petitioners. These committees will review the cases and submit their reports in the next meeting of the board.

Senior provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing the meeting said that the establish­ment of new industrial estates is necessary for the promotion of industries. 24 small industrial es­tates have been set up across the province.

He said that world class industri­al infrastructure is being provided in the industrial estates. Secretary Industries and Commerce Sohail Ashraf, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation Asif Farrukh and board members attended the meeting.