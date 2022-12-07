Share:

MULTAN - South Punjab Secretariat is playing an important role in the development of the backward region and a new era of progress has commenced with the al­location of a separate development bud­get by the Punjab government. This was stated by Secretary Services South Pun­jab Nausheen Malik while talking to a delegation of senior officers of the 35th Mid Career Management Course organ­ised by the National Institute of Manage­ment (NIM) Islamabad, who visited the South Punjab Secretariat Multan here on Tuesday. The delegation was led by NIM Director Masood Ahmed.

She stated that more development funds were being given to south Punjab as compared to the population ratio. She added Rs 237 billion were being spent on different uplift schemes. Nausheen said development in education, health, agriculture and livestock sectors was the top priority of the government. It will help in poverty alleviation, and in raising the living standard of the people. Nausheen further said that south Pun­jab was a very fertile region from ag­riculture point of view. Nausheen said that organising the School Olympics and establishing Student Council in schools were commendable initiatives of the Education Department. “The Education Department of South Punjab has the honour of establishing the first trans­gender school in the country”, she said.

“Due to effective monitoring system in the health sector, there has been im­provement in service delivery in rural areas too. “Similarly, work is in prog­ress on various projects for the devel­opment of livestock and fisheries sec­tors. Plans are being made to construct mini-dams on Nullahs in DG Khan Divi­sion”, she added. She said that popula­tion of south Punjab was 34.7 million and 23% of the population was resid­ing in urban area. “Similarly, more than 58 percent of the population of south Punjab is associated with agriculture, 24 percent with services, while 18 per­cent with industry. 40,939 industrial units are operational in south Punjab”, she said.