Share:

SUKKUR-Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Tanveer Hussain Tunio on the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur region, Javed Sohanro Jiskani, held a open court at Pano Aqil Police Station here on Tuesday. The open court was attended among others by a large number of people while police officers concerned were also present on the occasion. People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.