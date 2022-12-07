Share:

LONDON - Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in London at the Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday night. Catwalk models including Lila Moss - the daughter of Kate Moss and Bella Hadid were among those in the running to win the coveted Model of the Year award at the ceremony. Ms Hadid, a regular on the catwalks of fashion capitals Paris, Milan and New York, clinched the award; while environmentalist and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard won the Outstanding Achievement Award. In September, Mr Chouinard said he was giving away the apparel company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis. Fashion company Wales Bonner was presented with the Independent British Brand Award at the Royal Albert Hall and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli was crowned Designer of the Year. “To me fashion has a responsibility, I feel (I) have a voice and I want to use my voice even for who doesn’t have a voice,” he told Reuters on the red carpet before the awards. The event brought supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry. Hollywood stars James McAvoy and Florence Pugh; rapper Stormzy and Olympian Tom Daley were some of the famous faces to grace the red carpet.