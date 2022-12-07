Share:

ISLAMABAD- The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 72.73 points, a negative change of 0.17 percent, closing at 41,539.94 against 41,612.67 points on the previous day. A total of 131,698,194 shares were traded during the day as compared to 126,256,962 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.899 billion against Rs3.244 billion on the last trading day. As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 112 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Dewan Cement with 11,279,500 shares at Rs5.54 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 9,872,984 shares at Rs1.37 per share and Dewan Motors with 9,868,000 shares at Rs15.01 per share. Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs49.29 per share price, closing at Rs975.60, whereas the runner-up was Shield Corporation with a Rs21.38 rise in its per share price to Rs316. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs78.71 per share closing at Rs971.40 followed by Colgate Palm with a Rs39.09 decline to close at Rs1,943.33.