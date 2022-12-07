Share:

FAISALABAD - Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three of the five accused nominated in the murder case of a teenage housemaid who was killed in Paradise Valley, on Sheikhupura road on Monday late night. The accused were identified as Rashid, Noman and Babloo. On the report of victim’s father Ghulam Abbas Shah, resident of Chak No 209-RB the police had registered a case against five alleged accused Muhammad Rashid, Sheikh Khuram Mukhtar, Sheikh Hamza Khuram, Babloo and Noman under section 302, 147 and 149. He reported the police that his 17-year-old daughter Marya was housemaid at the home of Sheikh Khurram and Sheikh Hamza Khurram in Paradise Valley on Sheikhupura road. On Monday mid night, he was informed by phone that Marya was sick and she was being taken to International Hospital but Marya had died before she reached the hospital. He said that marks of rope were clearly found on her neck. Commenting on the incident, CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that police had arrested three accused and they were being interrogated. He said that the victim’s