SUKKUR-Three people were injured in clash between tenants and shop owner here on Tuesday. Police arrested two culprits, recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to details, over dispute of changing locks, the tenants and shop owner clashed at Muhmmadi Chowk in jurisdiction of A-Section police station. Three people were injured in the clash and shifted to hospital.

In line with the directives of SP Sukkur Singhar Malik, the police conducted snap checking in jurisdiction of A-Section and Abad police stations jurisdictions and arrested two culprits Zulfiqar Kaladi and Sajjad Mangi besides recovering two unlicensed TT Pistols, magazines and bullets from their possession. Separate cases in clash and arms recovery were registered and investigations were underway.